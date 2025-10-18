China Railway Group delegation meets KP Governor to discuss infrastructure cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Director for Asia and Oceania Region of China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation (CR20G), Mr. Xin Han, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Islamabad on Saturday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues of cooperation in the field of infrastructure development in Pakistan. The discussions particularly focused on potential partnerships in nationally significant projects, including the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) and the Rohri–Karachi section upgradation of Pakistan Railways.

CR20G’s Chief Representative in Pakistan, Shoaib Ahmed, briefed the Governor that the company had earlier completed the Lahore–Multan Motorway (M-3) project between 2016 and 2018, which was widely appreciated for its timely completion and high construction standards.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the delegation and appreciated China’s continued cooperation in Pakistan’s development, highlighting the strategic importance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also discussed the Chashma Lift and Gravity Canal Project, emphasizing that CPEC is a transformative initiative that will not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy but also usher in a new era of prosperity for the people across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor stressed that public awareness about the benefits of CPEC is crucial at this stage, adding that the Government of Pakistan has made remarkable progress in creating a conducive environment for investment and improving ease of doing business especially for investors from the country’s long-standing friend, China.

Governor Kundi further said that China has played a key role in Pakistan’s economic and infrastructural growth, expressing confidence that CPEC Phase-II will bring direct socio-economic benefits to the people of Pakistan.