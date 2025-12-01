Chiefs of Special Branch, RRF changed in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 01 (APP): The Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has carried out a reshuffle in the Hyderabad police, replacing the top officials of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the Special Branch.

According to a notification which was issued on Monday, RRF’s SSP BS-19 Khalid Mustafa Korai had been replaced by the head of the city’s Special Branch BS-19 Syed Amir Abbass Shah.

Meanwhile, BS-19 Khawar Abbass Shaikh, who was hitherto posted as Additional IG Logistics in Karachi, had been given the post of SP Special Branch.

Korai has been given the slot of SSP Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi.