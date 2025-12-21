Chief Secretary directs Karachi Zoo to halt breeding of exotic species

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 21 (APP): Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Karachi Zoo authorities to immediately take concrete steps to stop the breeding of exotic species, with particular emphasis on big cats, within the premises of Karachi Zoo, in line with the Government of Sindh’s policy regarding the protection and regulation of exotic animals.

The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, which was attended by senior officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, zoo management, and relevant departments. The meeting reviewed the existing conditions, management practices and future planning related to exotic animals housed at the zoo.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring animal welfare, ethical management and compliance with international best practices concerning captive wildlife. He stated that uncontrolled breeding of exotic species, especially big cats, poses serious challenges in terms of animal welfare, space constraints, safety and long-term management, and therefore must be addressed without delay.

During the meeting, the KMC and Karachi Zoo authorities were directed to initiate immediate measures to halt the breeding of exotic animals and to develop a clear, time-bound plan in consultation with qualified wildlife experts. The Chief Secretary underscored the need for expert guidance to ensure that all actions taken are scientifically sound, humane and aligned with conservation principles.

The Chief Secretary further instructed that a comprehensive assessment of existing exotic animals at Karachi Zoo be carried out, including their health, habitat conditions and future care requirements. Reiterating the Sindh government’s stance, the Chief Secretary noted that the focus should remain on responsible wildlife management, discouraging the unnecessary captivity and breeding of exotic animals, and promoting practices that prioritize animal well-being and public safety.