Chief Minister to brief parliamentary leaders on NFC

PESHAWAR, Dec 01 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi will take all parties’ parliamentary leaders into confidence regarding the The National Finance Commission Award (NFC).

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shani Jan said in a statement that people from all schools of thought will have to play their role in securing the legitimate rights of the province.

He said that the former FATA has been administratively merged but its financial integration is still pending.

He added that from 2018 to 2025 the rightful NFC share of the province has not been given and despite the merger of the former FATA the NFC share has not been increased.