Chief Minister reviews service delivery under good governance roadmap

PESHAWAR, Feb 19 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi chaired a high-level meeting to review service delivery of provincial departments under the Good Governance Roadmap.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on interventions undertaken by 17 departments and the challenges faced in implementation.

The Chief Minister directed that preparations be finalized to make the upcoming spring tree plantation campaign the largest provincial plantation drive in the province’s history. He instructed that government employees, students, and civil society be actively involved in the campaign and emphasized plantation of fruit-bearing trees in government offices and official residences.

He also ordered weekly meetings of the Provincial Development Working Party for timely approval of development projects, reiterating that aligning service delivery with public expectations remains the government’s ultimate mission.

The Chief Minister directed that the preparation of the Rs 1,000 billion Roshan Tribes package for the merged districts be completed within the current month. He further instructed that recruitment of contract doctors in government hospitals be completed by March 5.

Directives were also issued to accelerate construction work on the Kumrat Road and Hangu Sarozai Road, start mammography services in DHQ and Regional DHQ hospitals of southern districts, and ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers in government schools.

Emphasizing efficiency, the Chief Minister called for adoption of non-traditional solutions to expedite delayed matters.

He directed all provincial departments to begin budget preparation for the next financial year and ensure completion of mid-term actions of the Good Governance Roadmap by June this year.

He further ordered fast-tracking of the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Programme, immediate activation of dysfunctional tube wells across the province, and enhanced security for anti-polio teams.

During the briefing, it was informed that under the Good Governance Roadmap, out of 327 interventions across 17 departments, 47 have been completed while 139 are on track. A total of 268 milestones have been identified, of which 90 have been achieved, while only three are off track.

The Chief Minister made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of the Good Governance Roadmap and directed strict monitoring to ensure timely results.