Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Mar 01 (APP):Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday congratulated the entire nation, especially the people of Balochistan on the arrival of the blessed hours of Ramadan.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Ramadan is a month of patience, piety, sacrifice and brotherhood,

which teaches us to be self-accountable and take care of the rights of others.

He said that the Balochistan government is committed to providing every possible facility to the people and in this holy month.

He said that the provision of food items, monitoring of prices and measures for public welfare would be ensured.

He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward to help the needy people so that the blessings of Ramadan could be equally available to everyone.

He prayed on this occasion that through this blessed month, Allah Almighty would keep us on the path of peace, progress, brotherhood, grant prosperity and stability to Balochistan.