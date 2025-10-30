Chief Commissioner FBR calls on Governor Kundi, discuss business-friendly tax system

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 30 (APP): Chief Commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yasir Ali, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed FBR’s overall performance, the tax collection system, and measures to facilitate the public.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi conveyed public concerns regarding excessive taxation and said that the burden of taxes directly affects low-income groups and the business community.

He emphasized the need to make the tax collection system more transparent and user-friendly to ease business operations and restore confidence in economic activities.

The Governor also urged FBR officials to adopt a respectful and facilitative approach toward taxpayers to promote a culture of voluntary tax compliance.