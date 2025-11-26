Chief Administrator Auqaf visits Qalandar Lal Shahbaz Shrine

- Advertisement -

SEHWAN, Nov 26 (APP):The Chief Administrator Auqaf Mukhtiar Ali Abro visits Dargah of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz, laid a shawl and offered Fateha. He also reviewed the cleanliness and installation of CCTV cameras in the Dargah.

The Chief Administrator Auqaf said that the damaged and broken CCTV cameras will be replaced immediately, while the cleaning system of the Dargah will be further improved. He said that he was grateful that he got the opportunity to serve the Dargah of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz,

Mukhtiar Ali Abro said that on the special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Zakat and Auqaf Syed Riaz Hussain Shirazi, he came to review the arrangements of the Dargah.

He added that various works underway at the Dargah, CCTV cameras and cleaning arrangements are being completed before the auspicious Urs so that the best facilities can be provided to the pilgrims visiting during the Urs.

The Chief Administrator Auqaf said that he was satisfied with the overall cleanliness, however, some shortcomings need to be addressed, which will be worked on soon.

He said that security arrangements will be further improved in view of the arrival of lakhs of pilgrims during the Urs.

EDC-1 Jamshoro Babar Khan Nizamani, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Waqas Malook and Dargah Manager Irshad Samoon were also present on the occasion.