Chaudhry Tanveer hails welfare bodies’ role in guiding youth

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18 (APP): Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Senator Chaudhry Tanveer has said that welfare and social organisations are playing a supportive role to the state in addressing societal issues.

Steering youth towards constructive activities was the need of the hour, he said, speaking as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Qadir Bakhsh Rajput Welfare Association, Chaklala, held at Chaklala Scheme III. A large number of community members and residents from different walks of life attended the event.

The new office-bearers took oath during the ceremony, including Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Shafiq, Chairman Raja Pervez, Vice Chairman Muhammad Amjad Hussain, President Muhammad Parvez, General Secretary Raja Nadeem Iqbal, and Vice Presidents Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Ehsan Azam, Allah Ditta

Nambardar, Muhammad Saeed, Chaudhry Ghulam Ali, and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar.

Chaudhry Tanveer said community-based welfare organisations serving at the grassroots level were a ray of hope for underprivileged segments of society. He appreciated the services rendered by the Qadir Bakhsh Rajput Welfare Association and extended his best wishes for its future endeavours.

Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, he expressed confidence that the Association would continue to play an effective role in promoting public welfare, social harmony, and brotherhood.

A commemorative shield was presented to the chief guest on the occasion.