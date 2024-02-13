Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

MULTAN, Feb 13 (APP):Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar acknowledged the establishment of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Multan as a big step and emphasised the need for setting up the cells in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and other districts.

She pledged to enhance the effectiveness of the Violence Against Women Centres and expressed determination to secure land for the Multan Women Chamber of Commerce’s building.

She emphasised the pivotal role of women in national development during a meeting at the South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The chairperson of NCSW highlighted the importance of extending business opportunities to women, not only to enhance their financial independence but also to drive prosperity across Pakistan, ultimately boosting the overall GDP.

She said that preparations were underway for the upcoming United Nations conference in March, focusing on “Women and Economy.” Bakhtiar stressed the need to incorporate data from South Punjab women into the recommendations to be presented at the conference.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretary Abdul Sabur Thakur and Section Officers Ahmad Rana, Wajiha Rasool and Bariha.

Nelofar Bakhtiar advocated for the inclusion of a female representative from South Punjab on the NCSW board.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Nasir Afzal Khan briefed Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on the challenges of poverty eradication among women in South Punjab.

He highlighted the Deep Dive Conference attended by ambassadors from 43 countries and international organisation representatives, aimed at formulating action plans for women’s development in South Punjab.

He informed Afzal Nasir that the first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell in Punjab province has been established in Multan, with 11 reported rape cases in the past three months.

He said measures such as Anti-Harassment Committees in government offices and the provision of separate washrooms for women have been implemented to ensure the safety and dignity of working women.

Mother and Child Hospitals are under construction in Multan, D.G. Khan, Layyah, and Bahawalnagar as part of the mother and child health programme, he maintained.

The chairperson of NCSW was presented with a commemorative shield and Ajrak. Later, she also visited the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell at Nishtar Hospital.