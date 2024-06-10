Chairperson BISP visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA , Jun 10 (APP):Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), chairperson Rubina Khalid visited Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Monday and offered fateha at shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and other martyrs besides laid flowers on the graves.

Speaking to the media, Rubina Khalid said that the institution established in the name of martyr Benazir Bhutto is sacred for us, and added that no injustice will be tolerated in this regard.

President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given the responsibility to work for the rights of poor and provide relief to them in a transparent manner.

“I will try my best to fulfill this great responsibility in a better way, ” she said.

She said that President Asif Ali Zardari has instructed that there shouldn’t be any kind of deduction from the money given to the beneficiaries under BISP.

She said, we are creating a system through which, the poor people could get money in a dignified manner.

In reply to a question, the BISP Chairperson said that this system is linked to NADRA, it may have errors but after reviewing the program it will be cleared from errors.