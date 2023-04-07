Chairman WAPDA announces compensation to victims of Diamer Basha dam tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt General (Retd) Sajjad Ghani on Friday announced compensation to the families of victims who lost their lives and sustained injuries in Diamer Basha dam tragedy.

Compensation of Rs 500,000 each would be given to legal heirs of those who lost their lives and sustained critical injuries while Rs250,000 would be given to the ones who got minor injuries in the tragedy, said a press release issued.

He said in addition to the said compensation, Contractor Power China would also provide full financial support to those who had lost their lives or sustained injuries as per the policy.

He said one injured person has been shifted to Gilgit while two seriously injured were being shifted from Chilas Regional Hospital to Islamabad for treatment.

Seven minor injured persons had been discharged from Chilas Regional Hospital after being provided medical treatment, he added.

As many as three people had lost their lives while 10 sustained injuries in the tragic tragedy at Diamer Basha Dam site.