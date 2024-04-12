Chairman Senate vows to continue mission of services for masses

MULTAN, April 12 (APP):Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday vowed to continue mission of services for general public particularly for poor segment of society.

While talking to different segments including local leadership of Pakistan People Party, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that record development work was made during the last tenure of PPP government.

He added that people would witness some more projects in near future for uplift of this area.

He further said that PPP would perform its due role for ensuring maximum jobs to unemployed youth.

Multan city, he said would be converted into city of lights.

On this occasion, MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Mudassar Shah, Jalaluddin Romi, Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and many other local leadership of PPP were also present.