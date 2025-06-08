Chairman Senate Gilani urges collective efforts for national growth

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 08 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that the continuity of democratic traditions and national unity were key to putting the country on the path of progress.

Speaking at a lunch hosted in honor of city dignitaries at Gilani House Multan, he maintained that courage and tolerance were vital to addressing national and regional challenges.

He said collective efforts were essential to solve the country’s problems. He also highlighted the spirit of Eid, saying it teaches love, sacrifice, brotherhood, and social harmony. “Our religion also guides us to love and tolerate one another,” he added.

Gilani said economic growth demands that we rise above differences and work together for the country’s betterment.

On the occasion, MNA Ali Qasim Gillani said youth are the nation’s real asset and their role in national progress cannot be ignored. He urged young people to actively contribute to the country’s development, especially in economic and regional areas.

Ali Qasim added that they will continue their mission of public service at all costs.

Later, a special Eid lunch was arranged for the guests, where traditional dishes were served.

Community leaders from various groups and women also took part in the event. Locals welcomed the chance to meet their elected leaders directly.

Many attendees shared their problems and received assurances of timely solutions.