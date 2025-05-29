Chairman CM Inspection Directorate visits DG Khan, Fort Monroe to review police performance

- Advertisement -

DERA GHAZI KHAN, May 29 (APP):Chairperson Chief Minister’s Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Directorate (IS&MD) Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) visited Dera Ghazi Khan and Fort Monroe, the only hill station in south Punjab, on Thursday and reviewed the performance of police and Border Military Police’s (BMP) in plain areas of DG Khan and mountainous areas of Suleman Mountan Range, respectively.

He stressed modern technological interventions to improve the crime control activities, arrest criminals and resolve cases.

During visit to Fort Monroe, Political Assistant Suleman Mountain Range Muhammad Asad Chandia gave briefing on tribal force and law and order situation in the mountainous region.

Chairperson CM Punjab’s IS&MD also conducted surprise inspection of BMP police stations and government hospitals functioning at Khar and Fort Monroe, the scenic hill station located right above Khar town.

Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin met with the tribal people at the hospitals, enquired about their condition and interviewed them on quality of medical services, and availability of medicines.

During surprise inspections at BMP police stations, the chairman CM’s IS&MD also met with the tribal force Jawans and checked the record.

Political Assistant Asad Chandia informed him about steps to ensure better traffic flow on the inter-provincial highway, check smuggling from Balochistan and security related matters.

Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin said that Koh-e-Suleman has always remained a hub of peace where Border Military Force (BMP), mainly composed of young tribal people, who are custodians of their traditions, are performing the duty to keep law and order situation under control.

He said, on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, BMP witnessed new inductions on merit after many years and asked the newly recruited tribal youngsters to perform their duty diligently.

At DG Khan, the chairperson visited police lines, safe city project, Mesaq Center, and later chaired a meeting at the DPO office.

DPO Syed Ali informed the chairperson about crime control activities, traffic management, public complaints resolution and police reforms. At Safe City Project’s Command and Control Center, the chairperson witnessed modern surveillance and monitoring system through CCTV cameras, and emergency response. He declared the system as an important milestone in ensuring the protection of citizens.

Brigadier (R) Babar Alauddin urged police to launch an organized operation against drug traffickers without any leniency and ensure accountability within the police department.

He also visited mausoleum of renowned saint Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar where he laid Chadar on the grave of the saint and performed Dua. Staff Officer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Coordinator Omar Farooq Bhatti and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.