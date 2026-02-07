Chairman & CEO SIAL met Chairman Arif Habib Group

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Feb 07 (APP): Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL),Hassan Ali Bhatti, along with Chief Executive Officer SIAL,AVM Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R) on Saturday held a key meeting with Arif Habib, Chairman of Arif Habib Group and head of the consortium acquiring Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIAC) to discuss mutual areas of interest.

According to a statement from SIAL,the meeting primarily focused on fostering greater business cooperation between Pakistan’s national carrier,PIA and Sialkot International Airport Limited.

Both sides recognized the long-standing and robust institutional ties between the two entities and reiterated their commitment to strengthening collaboration to improve operational efficiency,expand connectivity and explore future growth opportunities.

The discussions underscored the strategic importance of enhancing synergies between PIA and SIAL with a shared vision of elevating Pakistan’s aviation sector. The outcome of this meeting signals a renewed focus on bolstering connectivity and operational capacity, which could pave the way for more efficient services and greater growth in the coming years.

This collaboration was expected to have a positive impact on both the aviation industry and the broader economy as both parties look toward a more integrated and innovative future.