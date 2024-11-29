Chairman Bilawal to address PPP foundation day celebrations

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP): Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the party’s 57th foundation day functions in more than 150 districts across the country through video link at 6:00 P.M tomorrow (Saturday), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Before Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider will also address the foundation day anniversary functions in Jamshoro, in Quetta, Peshawar and Multan respectively.

Similarly, before the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s video link speech Syed Qaim Ali Shah will address in Hyderabad, Aitzaz Ahsan in Gujranwala, Raja Pervez Ashraf in Rawalpindi and Shazia Murri in Sanghar.

Furthermore, before the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s video link speech, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood will address in Rahim Yar Khan while Nisar Ahmad Khoro and Saeed Ghani will speak in Karachi, Khurshid Shah in Sukkur, Qamar Zaman Kaira in Attock, Jameel Soomro in Larkana and Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed in Faisalabad.

In Lahore, Hasan Murtaza Nasir Shah and Zia Linjar in Nawab Shah, Senator Palwasha Khan in Chakwal, Ejaz Jakhrani in Jacobabad, Nadeem Afzal Chan in Sargodha, Sharjeel Memon in Mirpurkhas, Shahzad in Sahiwal. Saeed Cheema, Amjad Advocate in Gilgit city and Chaudhry Yasin will delivered speech in Mazafarabad before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s video link address.

Apart from these stalwarts, other party leaders will also address the Foundation Day celebrations in other districts of the country.