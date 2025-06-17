Ch Tanveer arrested after bail denied by court

RAWALPINDI, Jun 17 (APP):Police arrested former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Chaudhry Tanveer from the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after bail was denied in the former MPA murder case.

According to the information, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan on Tuesday rejected Chaudhry Tanveer’s bail plea, after which he was arrested from the premises of the court.

Chaudhry Tanveer had filed a pre-arrest bail application in the murder case of former MPA Chaudhry Adnan. Ch Tanveer is named in the murder case of Chaudhry Adnan.

It should be noted that former MPA Chaudhry Adnan was shot dead in Kachehri Chowk on February 12 last year. The heirs of the deceased had registered a case against the former senator.