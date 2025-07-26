CG Zhao Shiren visits APP Lahore Bureau

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):The Counsel General (CG) of the People’s Republic of China to Lahore Zhao Shiren on Saturday visited Lahore Bureau of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PCB) building.

According to a spokeperson, the Counsel General Zhao Shiren visited different sections and showed keen interest in the working of the premier news agency of Pakistan. He admired new agency’s role in dissemination of news and cementing ties between the two countries.

CG Zhao Shiren desired to visit China Chowk (an intersection dedicated to the memory Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai’ visit to Pakistan in 1964) during his next visit to the main office of the APP Lahore Bureau, adding that China-Pakistan relations have withstood the test of time on many occasions.

The CG highlighted the vital collaboration between the two countries in commerce, trade and energy sector, adding that China has been providing technical assistance in building new dams which have become vital to fight the challenges of climate change in the country.

On enhancing people to people contacts and cultural ties, CG Zhao Shiren said that a Chinese film festival was on the cards in which 10 Chinese films with English dubbing will be screened at Alhamra Halls in August.

The diplomat also hinted at creating opportunities for the state media organizations like APP, Radio and Pakistan Television to learn Chinese language besides offering opportunities for capacity building of journalists.

He said a visit of media delegation to China will also be arranged by the Lahore Consulate.

The Chinese Counsel General, on the occasion, expressed his desire to open another chapter of ‘Confucius institute – named after the Chinese philosopher, the centers were established to create and disseminate bilaterally mutual cultural understanding, friendship and communication between China and Pakistan.

Earlier, Bureau Chief Lahore Talib Hussain welcomed the Counsel Genera Zhao Shiren at the APP Urdu News Service and showed him round different sections including Video News Service and Photo.

In-charge Urdu News Service Muhammad Abdullah, Director South Hafiz Ejaz Bashir, In-charge VNS Ijaz ul Haq Shaheedi and Special Correspondent Mumtaz Saleem Langah were present receive the guest.

Chief Reporter English News Service (ENS) Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi briefed the distinguished guest on the history and working of the state print media organization.

He also assured CG Zhao Shiren of the fullest cooperation from the platform of APP in highlighting