CEO reviews progress of measles, rubella campaign

GUJRAT, Nov 21 (APP):The District Health Authority reviewed the progress of the ongoing measles and rubella vaccination campaign during a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer Dr Atta-ul-Muniam.

The meeting was held at the office of the District Health Officer Preventive Services at Fawara Chowk. Representatives from partner organisations, including Dr Hashim Raza of the Federal Directorate of Immunization, (UNICEF) Gujranwala Division consultant Erum Shehzadi and WHO Gujrat representative Dr Sadaf Sultan attended the session.

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Syed Muhammad Aitezaz Ahmed, DHO Medical Services, deputy district health officers, the EPI focal person and second level supervisors were also present.

Participants reviewed field activities, coverage reports, challenges and monitoring feedback related to the campaign.

The measles and rubella vaccination drive will continue until November 29, targeting children aged 6 to 59 months.

Officials urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their children, noting that the MR vaccine is part of the routine immunisation schedule.