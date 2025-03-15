CEO Health visits health centre

21 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Domestic

SIALKOT, Mar 15 (APP):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry visited the Primary Health Centre Kotli Bhatta Tehsil Sialkot.
He reviewed the staff attendance, Labor Room, EPI room, Lab and Thermal Printers, and Cleanliness.
During his visit, he checked the expiry date of various medicines, records of surgical instruments and essential equipment in the pharmacy.
Later, CEO Health also inspected the center’s under-construction building and ambulance medical kits.
