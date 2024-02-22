CEO Health reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

NAROWAL, Feb 22 (APP):The arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from 26th February was reviewed under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Narowal Dr. Naveed Haider during a special meeting.

DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator National Program Dr. Zahid Randhawa, DDHOs, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Qaiser Waseem DSV Mujahid Ali and other In-charge doctors participated in the meeting.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider said that during the five-day campaign, 370,912 children up to five years will be given anti-polio vaccine along with Vitamin-A drops.

A total of 1,292 teams have been formed for the polio campaign, including 81 fixed teams, 1,173 mobile teams and 38 transit teams.

“Practical measures should be adopted to achieve real goal i.e polio-free Pakistan”,he concluded.