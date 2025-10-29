CEO Health inspects clinics, vaccination sites

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Oct 29 (APP):Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA), Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim, paid surprise visits to various health facilities to review healthcare services and staff performance.He inspected Maryam Nawaz Clinic, Panjan Kasana, and reviewed staff attendance, service functionality indicators, and EMR data of OPD, indoor, and EPI services.

Later, he visited a vaccination site in Deer village, observed the vaccination process, and instructed vaccinators and Lady Health Workers to ensure routine immunization coverage.The CEO also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kharian, where he held a meeting with Medical Superintendent Dr. Zafar Mehdi and local philanthropists to discuss support for the dialysis center and provision of essential medicines for indoor patients.

He further reviewed a measles-rubella campaign training session for social mobilizers at Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Lalamusa, and issued directions for improvements.