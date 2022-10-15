CEO Barrick Gold Company calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Oct 15 (APP): Chief Executive Officer Barrick Gold Company Mark Bristow working on Reko Diq Project in Balochistan on Saturday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjio, here, at CM Secretariat.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli, Secretary Mines and Minerals Noor Ahmed Pirkani also attended the meeting.

While talking to the Chief Minister, Barrick Gold Company CEO Mr. Mark Bristow said “it is sad to know that Balohcistan is facing the devastating floods,”

“Barrik Gold Company has also established a fund for the relief and rehabilitation effort of the flood victims,” he apprised the CM.

Terming Reko Diq a future of Balochistan, he said that the Barrick Gold was working on the development of the area. For this project, the company would use geothermal energy, including wind and solar energy, while efforts would be made to improve communication links for the betterment of the area and employment, he pledged.

Stressing the need for giving jobs to local youth, he assured that local talent will be given priority.

“We want to work together with the Balochistan government in this project,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that for the last three months the provincial government was tackling the calamity in the form of flood.

“The recent torrential rains have damaged communication links and agriculture posing huge challenge for the government,” he added.

The CM said that the historic agreement of Reko Diq was a significant development and will be a gateway for investment in the province.

“We have taken all stakeholders on board regarding this agreement,” he said, adding that this agreement will create new employment opportunities, and in this regard, local talented people would be the first priority.

He hoped that after Barrick Gold, other investment companies will also increase their tendency to invest in the province.

He welcomed the company’s interest in other sectors including education, water, energy and communication and said that we also need to increase the technical skills of the youth because skilled manpower was the need of the hour.

On this occasion, Barrick Gold Company CEO Mr. Mark Bristow presented the copy of the project to CM Balochistan.