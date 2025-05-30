CEO AESP along with delegation visit SCCI

31.6 C
SIALKOT, May 30 (APP):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AESP Zahid S. Malik along with the delegation on Friday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
According to a spokesperson,President (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq held a meeting with AESP delegation.
The meeting focused on collaborative initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and promote the adoption of green and renewable energy solutions within Sialkot’s industrial sector.
Discussions included energy efficiency technologies,solar integration for manufacturing units and pathways to support SCCI members in transitioning to sustainable practices.
The meeting was attended by Sialkot business community.
