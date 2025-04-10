CDA’s cleanliness, plantation campaign on its peak during spring

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s cleanliness and tree plantation campaign in the federal capital on its peak during the spring season to focus on planting as many trees as possible to enhance the green cover and ensure clean ambience.

Talking to APP on Thursday, an official of CDA told that in line with the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the campaign would ensure neat and clean environment to the residents of the metropolitan.

He said that this year, CDA in collaboration with Ministry of Education and Ministry of Climate Change will plant one million trees across the city as part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

He urged the residents, civil society, educational institutions, corporate sectors and the private sector not to only cooperate with CDA but actively participate in the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025.

The official informed that this year, fruit-bearing trees such as loquat, guava, figs, pomegranates, and other fruit plants will be planted. Similarly, indigenous species like mulberry, citrus, maple leaf, and other varieties will also be included in the campaign. Olive, rubber plants, willow, and other varieties are also part of the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign.

He stressed that everyone should join hands and contribute actively to make the plantation campaign a success.

Fatima Rasool, a resident of G-II, highly appreciated CDA’s drive which would provide healthy atmosphere to the citizen in the federal capital.

She further said that CDA’s always play key role in ensuring the neat and clean ambience which would eliminate several health diseases.

She emphasized that everybody should play their role in cleanliness and tree plantation during the spring and said that she had already planted a sapling to play her own part in this campaign.

Waqar Ahmed, a student, appealed the Ministry of Education to encourage students to conduct research on carbon credits and to organize seminars on this topic in educational institutions.