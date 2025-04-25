CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has spent record PKR 25 billion this year on infrastructure, tourism, and public welfare initiatives.

It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Friday which reviewed authority’s fiscal performance.

To boost revenue recovery, Randhawa ordered the creation of a Special Recovery Unit to retrieve outstanding dues and improve financial monitoring systems for transparency.

“We are committed to making Islamabad a developed and beautiful capital,” said Randhawa, directing strict action against illegal use of leased properties.

Notices will be issued to violators, with leases and penalties imposed for non-compliance.

The Resource Wing was tasked with proposing new revenue streams, while officials were instructed to prepare next year’s budget to ensure project timelines.

It was pledged to strengthen CDA’s financial stability and expedite development projects across Islamabad.