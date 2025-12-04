CCD’s clash with robbers, suspect arrested injured

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 04 (APP):A notorious robber wanted in more than 13 cases of robbery and street crimes was arrested in injured condition following an exchange of fire between a CCD local team and a group of robbers near Pull Tariqabad.

According to officials, a CCD team was patrolling and conducting crime checks near Pull Tariqabad when two unidentified suspects on a Honda 125 motorcycle approached from Basti Gullan Wali. When police signaled them to stop due to their suspicious movement, the pillion rider opened fire on the team with the intent to kill.

The police took cover behind their official vehicle and roadside structures and returned fire in self-defence. As the exchange of gun shots ended, the suspects attempted to flee but crashed their motorcycle into an electric pole. One suspect fell injured, while the other escaped under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect identified himself as Ali Imran, son of Muhammad Yaqoob,resident of Liaqatabad, Multan. Record verification later confirmed that he was wanted in several cases of robbery and street crime. Police also recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from the scene.

According to CCD Multan, the crackdown against criminal elements will continue. Protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority, with the department committed to establishing a peaceful and secure society.