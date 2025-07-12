CCD recovers seven missing children in Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab has successfully recovered seven missing children, including victims of drug abuse, sexual exploitation and those who had run away from home from various locations across Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for the CCD, the children were found during a targeted search led by the department’s Anti-Kidnapping for Ransom Cell in areas including Data Darbar, railway stations and bus terminals. All rescued children have been safely reunited with their families.

The CCD utilised advanced digital tools including the “Hamara Pyara” mobile application, the Virtual Child Protection Center and social media platforms to locate and recover the children. The spokesperson said the missing children belonged to Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mianwali, and Rawalpindi.

Following their recovery, the children and their families are receiving psychological counseling with support from qualified professionals to help them cope with trauma.