CCD nabs 12 robbers in wounded condition across south Punjab

MULTAN, Aug 29 (APP):The Counter Crime Department (CCD) arrested 12 alleged robbers in injured condition during a series of armed encounters across Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Muzaffargarh, officials said on Friday. The operations targeted gangs involved in robbery, motorcycle theft, land grabbing, and other serious crimes.

In Multan, a CCD team intercepted three armed suspects near Fatima Town. The suspects opened fire, injuring Constable Muhammad Noman, who was saved by his bulletproof jacket. The suspects—Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Mumtaz, and Khizar Hayat— riding a motorcycle crashed during the encounter and were arrested with injuries. They confessed to over 25 motorcycle thefts. Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle.

In a separate Multan operation near Pul Jeere Wali, a shootout led to the arrest of Muhammad Zahid of Khanewal, involved in 32 criminal cases. His accomplice escaped.

At Kinhoo Mor, Jalalpur Pirwala, police engaged a gang of 9–10 suspects. After a firefight, five robbers were arrested in injured condition, while four fled. Recovered weapons included an 8mm rifle, two 12-bore repeaters, and a 30-bore pistol. The gang was reportedly involved in land grabbing, robbery, cattle theft, and burglary.

In Vehari, one suspect was injured and arrested after a gun battle near Chak 403/EB. In Khanewal, police arrested Muhammad Owais of Mian Channu, wanted in over 10 cases. His accomplices escaped.

In Muzaffargarh, police captured notorious criminal Muhammad Amir Baloch at a picket near Pul 64, Kot Addu. He was injured by friendly fire from his accomplices, who fled. Baloch was wanted in 47 cases including robbery, abduction, theft, and attempted murder across several districts.

CCD officials confirmed that targeted operations will continue throughout south Punjab to dismantle criminal networks involved in theft, robbery, and illegal land occupation.