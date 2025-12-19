CCD launches province-wide crackdown on online drug peddlers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab on Friday claimed to have carried out its most successful operation against drug dealers in the province’s history and announced the launch of a fresh crackdown targeting online narcotics peddlers.

According to a CCD spokesperson, the department has effectively dismantled organised drug trafficking networks across Punjab in a short span of time and has now expanded its operations to counter the growing menace of online drug sales. The move aims to realise Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a “Crime- and Drug-Free Punjab.”

The spokesperson said that Additional Inspector General CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha has issued clear directives to CCD officers across the province to continue operations against major drug dealers as well as those involved in online drug trafficking, without yielding to any pressure. “Protecting the younger generation from the scourge of drugs is our top priority and will be ensured at all costs,” he added.

The CCD spokesperson further stated that there is currently no organised drug trade operating in any city of Punjab and that CCD’s sustained and effective actions have made this possible. He said the department is now actively pursuing online drug sellers and their facilitators.

The public has been urged to report online drug peddlers without fear, assuring that all those involved in drug trafficking and facilitation would be brought to justice under the law.