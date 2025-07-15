Tuesday, July 15, 2025
HomeDomesticCCD guns down proclaimed offender
Domestic

CCD guns down proclaimed offender

robbers
26
- Advertisement -
BHAKKAR, Jul 15 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) on Tuesday killed a proclaimed offender during encounter in Tehsil, Kallurkot.
The CCD spokesman that a CCD team tried to stop three suspect motorcycle riders at a check post in Faridabad area, adding they started indiscriminate firing on the police team.
In retaliation, he said that a dacoit identified as Muhammad Asif  received critical injuries and was shifted to to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), where he succumbed to his injuries.
 The spokesman said the police team recovered pistol and a motorcycle from his possession, adding the robber was wanted to police in over 17 cases.
The police had launched search operation to arrest his other accomplices, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan