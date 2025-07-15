CCD guns down proclaimed offender

- Advertisement -

BHAKKAR, Jul 15 (APP):The Crime Control Department (CCD) on Tuesday killed a proclaimed offender during encounter in Tehsil, Kallurkot.

The CCD spokesman that a CCD team tried to stop three suspect motorcycle riders at a check post in Faridabad area, adding they started indiscriminate firing on the police team.

In retaliation, he said that a dacoit identified as Muhammad Asif received critical injuries and was shifted to to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), where he succumbed to his injuries.

The spokesman said the police team recovered pistol and a motorcycle from his possession, adding the robber was wanted to police in over 17 cases.

The police had launched search operation to arrest his other accomplices, he added.