CCD arrest two alleged criminals in injured condition after firing encounters in Multan, Vehari

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 08 (APP):Teams of Crime Control Department (CCD) Multan region arrested two alleged criminals in injured condition in Multan and Vehari after encounters, CCD Multan spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said in a statement that a CCD team was present near Kidney Center in Multan when it noticed two dubious persons riding a motorcycle and signaled them to stop by torch light. The accused, however, fired at police, forcing the police teams to take cover and returned fire in self defense. A bullet fired by accused hit a constable Tariq Iqbal in his chest, however, he remained safe due to the bullet proof jacket he was wearing.

The accused tried to escape by motorcycle but the two-wheeler hit a pillar of a colony gate and fell down. One accused was arrested, however, the other one managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Farhan alias Lota who was found to be involved in different cases of robbery, vehicle snatching and others. A 30 bore pistol was recovered. The motorcycle they were riding was the one stolen by them from Shah Shams areas in Multan.

Another CCD team had an encounter with dacoits in Vehari near a brick kiln. The team witnessed three persons riding a motorcycle and signaled them to stop by torch light.

However, the accused opened fire at the CCD team that hit police vehicle. Police also returned fire in self defence. Two of the accused managed to escape, however, the third one was found in injured condition and was taken into custody.

He was identified as Muhammad Sajid alias Baggu and was found to be involved in burglary and theft cases, the spokesman concluded.