Monday, August 18, 2025
CCD apprehend robber in injured condition

BHAKKAR, Aug 18 (APP):The Crime Control Department on Monday arrested a dacoit in injured condition condition during encounter.
The police spokesman said the accused were required to the police in 18 cases of robberies and illegal weapons.
The police during  a raid in Jandwala area arrested the Dacoit identified as Rizwan Pahoor a resident of Kallur Kot while other his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.
The accused had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Kallur Kot.
The police had launched search operation to arrest the other accomplices .
