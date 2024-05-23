CBW cracks down on unhygienic food, sealing three outlets

WAH CANTT, May 23 (APP):The Cantonment Board Wah (CBW) on Thursday sealed three unhygienic food outlets and imposed hefty fines on others during surprise inspections across the garrison city.

According to Official Sources, the CBW’s Food Inspection Cell, in its relentless pursuit of public health and safety conducted thorough checks on various eateries, uncovering severe violations of hygiene and regulatory standards.

One tea hotel and food outlet faced immediate closure due to its appalling unhygienic conditions.

A chicken shop was also sealed for operating without the necessary licenses, vaccination records and medical certificates.

Furthermore, a restaurant and another chicken shop received stern notices for failing to maintain the required hygiene standards.

“These inspections are part of our ongoing commitment to uphold stringent hygiene and regulatory standards,” asserted Jawad Aslam Butt, the Cantonment Executive Officer.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with health regulations to safeguard the well-being of all residents.