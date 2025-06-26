Cattle farmers advised on monsoon precautions

GUJRAT, Jun 26 (APP):The livestock and dairy development department advised cattle farmers to provide dry fodder and balanced nutrition, including Anmol Wanda, to safeguard animals from seasonal diseases during the monsoon.

A department spokesperson said special care must be taken of livestock during the rainy season to prevent health issues and economic losses.

Farmers were urged to ensure dry and clean shelter for animals to avoid exposure to damp

conditions.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of balanced diets to reduce weather-related

stress and recommended timely administration of preventive vaccines.

Livestock Facilitation Centers are providing Wanda, mineral mixtures, and urea molasses blocks at subsidized rates. The mineral mixtures contain essential salts suited to the region’s specific requirements.