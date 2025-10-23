Cash prize for 5,600 WASA employees

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin visited the WASA Headquarters, where WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed briefed him on departmental affairs.

The minister announced that all employees from Grade 1 to 16 who worked diligently during the monsoon season in field operations will receive cash prizes. A total of 5,600 WASA Lahore employees in Grades 1 to 16 will be awarded cash prizes.

Staff members in Gujrat and Theme Park who ensured timely drainage of flood and rainwater will also be given cash rewards. In addition, officers and employees from the top three zones with outstanding performance in revenue collection will receive cash prizes.

During the briefing, WASA Lahore MD Ghufran Ahmed shared that officers from Gulberg, Allama Iqbal, and Shalimar Town achieved record revenue targets. Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin awarded certificates to high-performing officers. On the occasion, WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz emphasized that encouraging and appreciating employees who show exceptional performance is extremely important.