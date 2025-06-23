36 C
Islamabad
Monday, June 23, 2025
Cases registered against eight farmers over water theft
Cases registered against eight farmers over water theft

SARGODHA, Jun 23 (APP):The irrigation department caught farmers red handed while stealing water from canals on Monday.
According to the spokesperson, task force of the irrigation department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Qadir and SDO Bhalwal conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.
The police registered cases against Naeem Akhtar, Zahid, Liaqat, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar .
