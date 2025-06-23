Cases registered against eight farmers over water theft

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jun 23 (APP):The irrigation department caught farmers red handed while stealing water from canals on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, task force of the irrigation department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Qadir and SDO Bhalwal conducted raids at Midh Ranjha, Ghullahpur, Naseerpur Kalan and caught eight farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.

The police registered cases against Naeem Akhtar, Zahid, Liaqat, Sikandar, Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar .