Cars collision leaves 4 dead in Pishin

QUETTA, Feb 18 (APP): At least four persons died and and four others suffered critical injuries in a collision between two cars on Quetta-Chaman Highway in Yaro, Pishin district on Friday.

Police citing initial reports said over-speeding seemed to be the cause of accident.

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zafar Ali reached the site and supervised the rescue operation. The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Pishin. The critically injured were later moved to Civil Hospital Quetta.

