Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel Mills

KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Friday presided over meeting to discuss matters relating to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Steel Mills here at Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Sualeh Farooqi, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and other officials of PSM and TDAP.

During the meeting, Dr. Gohar Ejaz was briefed about circumstances which led to the destruction and closure of the Mill.

The caretaker minister said that PSM could be revived if government and SIFC play their responsible and lawful role keeping in view, the PSM’s “Key Performance Indicators” (KPI) audited from 1982 to 2023.

TDAP officials under the leadership of C. E TDAP Zubair Motiwala briefed the caretaker minister about “4th Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference” (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibition (SCE) in Cairo, Egypt to be held next month.

The 4th edition of PATDC & SCE will see participation from MENA region including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali & Mauritania. A delegation of more than 100 business owners & traders from Pakistan will travel to Cairo for the exhibition. The exhibition will cover major trade sectors like Agriculture, Textile, Engineering, and Services.