Caretaker LG minister lauds remarkable progress during visit to WSSP

PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP): Caretaker Minister of Local Government Engineer Aamir Durrani embarked on a comprehensive inspection tour of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), where he lauded the significant strides in sanitation, water supply and drainage operations here on Tuesday. The visit, aimed at evaluating the progress and compliance with directives, showcased the dedication and efforts of the WSSP staff in maintaining essential services for the region.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hasan Nasir, General Manager Operation Engineer Tarab Shah, Zonal Manager Basit Khattak and other officials, the minister initiated the visit with a specific focus on assessing the impact of ongoing initiatives.

A pivotal aspect of this inspection was the evaluation of the manhole covering process, with Minister Durrani expressing his satisfaction with the progress achieved thus far.

The visit took Minister Durrani to several key areas, including Bihari Colony, Sardar Ahmed Jan Colony, Warsak Road, Ring Road, and their adjacent regions. During these visits, he observed the clearing of collection points and the efficient collection of garbage from neighborhood streets, a testament to the relentless efforts of WSSP in maintaining cleanliness in the region.

During the inspection, the minister identified the need for garbage bins along the bank of Hazar Khawani canal. His immediate call for action prompted the placement of these bins in designated locations, further enhancing waste management efforts in the area.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hasan Nasir provided the minister with insights into the ongoing awareness campaign designed to discourage littering in the Kabul River Canal area. The campaign, combined with regular cleaning efforts and house-to-house garbage removal initiatives, has contributed significantly to reducing waste dumping in the canals.

As part of ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and drainage, Aamir Durrani encouraged the covering of manholes, revealing that more than two hundred manholes have already been covered, with the process continuing.

An experimental introduction of RPC tanks was underway, showcasing innovative approaches to enhance service delivery.

During the visit, the Chief Executive Officer also briefed the minister on routine operations and grievance redressal procedures, underlining WSSP’s commitment to delivering efficient services to the residents.

In response to the dedication and commendable performance of the WSSP staff, Minister Aamir Durrani expressed his heartfelt appreciation.

He recognized the staff’s unwavering ability to maintain sanitation, drainage and water supply services, even in the face of limited resources and the challenges posed by a growing population.

This visit served as an opportunity for Minister Aamir Durrani to gain a firsthand understanding of the operations and the positive impact being made by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar, reaffirming the critical role of these essential services in the region’s well-being and development.

APP/ash/