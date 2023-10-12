Caretaker Home Minister pays surprise visit to Airport PS

Caretaker Home Minister pays surprise visit to Airport PS

QUETTA, Oct 12 (APP): Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Captain Retired Mir Mohammad Zubair Jamali on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Airport Police Station.

During his visit, the caretaker minister inspected the CCTV cameras and daily report register. He also met with the complainants and inmates.

While talking to the SHO and staff of the police station, he called for transforming the police stations into justice centres.

“The police force is responsible for ensuring the protection of the life and property of the people,” he said urging it to behave well with the people coming for the resolution of their issues.

He also directed them to pay special attention to the elderly people and women.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services