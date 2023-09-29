Caretaker CM seeks report of Hungu blast

PESHAWAR, Sep 29 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has sought a report of the Hungu blast from the police and directed rescue workers to speed up the relief activities.

Caretaker CM has also directed the concerned commissioner and deputy commissioner to supervise relief activities and ensure needed help and assistance to those injured in the suicide blast.

He has also directed to imposed emergency in the hospitals of Hungu to provide the best medical care to blast injured.