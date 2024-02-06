Caretaker Chief Minister inaugurates solarization of educational institutions, hospitals in Balochistan

QUETTA, Feb 6 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday inaugurated the extensive solarization project of converting various public department buildings including educational, institutions, healthcare facilities and civic departments renewables that will provide clean, affordable and uninterrupted power supply to the government departments.

The Balochistan government with the support of the Chinese government has completed the solarization of some 12 projects including educational institutions that have been equipped with modern solar power facilities. On the occasion, Chairman Friends of China Forum Bayazeed Kasin briefed the meeting regarding the projects.

Ali Mardan Domki has esteemed the Chinese government’s support to the provincial government for the solarization and provision of basic facilities across the province. He said that China has always supported the Balochistan government in its development endeavours of the province.

“Pakistan and China are known and recognized as friendly countries all over the world due to their close political, social and economic relations. These cordial relations span over the past seven decades and possess very deep and durable roots. It is certainly possible due to the understanding of the leadership of both the countries and a common vision for the future,” Chief Minister Ali Domki said.

The Chief Minister added that China’s largest investment in Pakistan is the CPEC projects, which have proved to be another strong link in the long-lasting relationship between China and Pakistan due to strongly intertwined economic ties.

“Pakistan and China have an excellent relationship of friendship and neighbourliness which is getting stronger over time,” he added.

Ali Mardan said that the establishment of a modern hospital in Gwadar under Pakistan-China friendship, a desalination water plant to provide clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar and other public welfare projects are manifestations of Pakistan-China friendship.

Ali Mardan said due to the vision of the leadership of Pakistan and China, CPEC has made significant progress and there have been key achievements in the construction and development of Gwadar port. He said that CPEC is a major project from 2014 to 2030 that includes infrastructure, energy, development of Gwadar port and industrial cooperation.

“We are determined that the valuable partnership between Pakistan and China will be developed on more sustainable lines,” he maintained. The Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong participated in the inaugural ceremony and expressed his views through a video link held here at Chief Minister’s secretariat.

The projects of solarisation of government schools, hospitals and installation of solarized street lights in different areas of Balochistan including the solarisation and establishment of a computer lab at Government Girls High School District Kech (Turbat), computer lab at the Public Library of Turbat University district Kech (Turbat), the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the DHQ Hospital district Kech, Government Boys High School Kan Mehtarzai district (Killa Saifullah ), Sachan Family Healthcare Hospital” Mand, Kech district, Gwadar University district Gwadar, Noor Pur Jamali Govt Boys High School and installation of solar lights in Tehsil Gandakha, Usta Muhammad district, government buildings in Tehsil Wadh District khuzdar solarisation of Pakistan Grammar School Dera Bugti, solar street lights installed in Kidney Hospital Quetta, solar lights installed in local village in Kalat district and solar lights installed in local village in Chaghi District of the province.