Carbon emissions result in glacier melting: Musadik Malik

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Masood Malik has said that carbon emission is causing melting of glaciers, rising of temperature and floods.

In his key note address on ‘Living with Floods in Climate Change’ at a local hotel on Sunday, he said, “Forty million people have been displaced due to four floods, out of which 50 per cent are children of school-going age.” He said that 20 million children could not attend school because of this displacement. He stated that the country’s GDP grows at a rate of 3 to 4 per cent, but a flood in the past alone caused losses equal to 9.8 per cent of the country’s GDP, wiping out years of economic progress.

He said, “Two countries on our border emit 40 per cent of the world’s carbon, whereas Pakistan emits less than one per cent.”

He stated that 10 countries emitting nearly 75 per cent of the world’s carbon were receiving 85 per cent of global green financing. The minister stressed that taking loans was not a solution to climate-related challenges. He said, “As part of our short-term strategy, whatever has been damaged by floods is being repaired within 300 days.” He added that existing infrastructure would be expanded over a period of one to three years.

The minister said that as part of the long-term strategy, dams could be constructed. He underscored the need to check ingress into river systems. He said that the country’s youth was well-versed in climate science, technology, and creative business models, adding, “Children will come up with ideas, and we will raise capital for them.”

He said Green Field Programme initiative was designed to empower youth, foster innovation, and drive the country’s transition toward a green economy. He said, “The programme provides a platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch climate-focused business ideas.”