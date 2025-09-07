Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Khanna police station team, under the supervision of SHO Amir Hayat, achieved a major success in two separate anti-narcotics operations by arresting two suspects and recovering a total of 1.097 kilograms of ice.

An official told APP on Sunday that during the first raid on September 4, 2025, ASI Muhammad Afzal and his team intercepted a suspicious person while patrolling on Lehtrar Road. The suspect, identified as Arif Khan son of Amir Bahadur Khan, resident of Mardan currently living in Bilal Town Khanna, was found carrying 387 grams of ice in a white polythene bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while the remaining 386 grams were sealed and taken into custody. A case was registered following legal procedures. An official told APP on Sunday that during the first raid on September 4, 2025, ASI Muhammad Afzal and his team intercepted a suspicious person while patrolling on Lehtrar Road. The suspect, identified as Arif Khan son of Amir Bahadur Khan, resident of Mardan currently living in Bilal Town Khanna, was found carrying 387 grams of ice in a white polythene bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while the remaining 386 grams were sealed and taken into custody. A case was registered following legal procedures.

He said that in the second operation conducted on September 6, 2025, ASI Laeq Shah and his team intercepted another suspect near Khanna Pul on the Expressway. The suspect, identified as Shahid Khan alias Faqeer Gul son of Malik Taj alias Taji, a resident of Mardan currently living in Pandorian Khanna, was found carrying 710 grams of ice in a blue plastic bag. One gram was separated as a sample, while 709 grams were sealed into two parcels and secured.

He added that the incident was also recorded on a mobile phone and the memory card was taken as evidence.

He added both operations led to the recovery of a combined 1.097 kilograms of ice. SHO Khanna Amir Hayat told APP that zero tolerance is being maintained against drug peddlers and strict action will continue until all drug networks in the area are eliminated.