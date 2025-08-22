Capital Police nab domestic servant with  11 mln gold haul

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a domestic servant and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 11 million that had been stolen from a house in DHA Phase-V, Islamabad.

An official told APP on Friday that the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Khanna Police Station Aamir Hayat. During routine patrolling near Soham graveyard, police apprehended a suspicious individual later identified as Adnan Jameel. Upon searching his possession, police recovered a white shopper bag containing stolen gold ornaments.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that he had stolen the ornaments from a house in DHA Phase-V where he worked as a domestic servant.The recovered items were found to be part of the stolen property listed in case No. 221 registered at Police Station Sihala.

Notably, SHO Aamir Hayat had earlier served as SHO Sihala. It was under his leadership at Khanna Police Station that the gold stolen from Sihala’s jurisdiction was successfully recovered.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said further investigation is underway, adding that citizens must ensure proper registration of their domestic workers at the relevant police station to prevent any major untoward incident.