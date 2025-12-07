Canal Road beautification starts

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Municipal Corporation have commenced preparations to transform a one-kilometer stretch along Canal Road into an attractive model corridor, marking the first phase of the large-scale city enhancement initiative.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that under this project, the canal bank will feature elegant plantation, upgraded footpaths, neatly pruned trees, newly installed benches and floating decorative structures placed in the canal to create a visually striking and refreshing landscape for the residents.

He said that the model kilometer would serve as a showcase segment, after which the beautification plan would gradually extend along the entire length of the canal.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar visited Canal Road and reviewed ongoing preparations near Abdullahpur Underpass.

He directed the relevant departments to expedite work and ensure high-quality implementation of all aesthetic improvements.

This initiative would provide a pleasant urban environment while elevating overall visual appeal of the city, he added.