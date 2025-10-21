Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Domestic

Canal desilting operation carried out near Abdullahpur Chowk

FAISALABAD, Oct 21 (APP): On the instructions of Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, the Waste Management Company (WMC) conducted a desilting operation in the Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullahpur Chowk on Tuesday.
Heavy machinery was used to remove piles of garbage and dead animals trapped in the canal, under the supervision of WMC Chief Executive Officer Rauf Ahmed.
The Commissioner issued the directive following concerns raised by media representatives during a recent city review meeting. He emphasized the urgent need to clean the canal and improve overall sanitation in the area.
Commissioner Anwar also appealed to the public to support the district administration in maintaining cleanliness by handing over waste to sanitation workers instead of dumping it in drains, canals, or open spaces.
