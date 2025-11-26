Camel illness in Cholistan under control, says Livestock Department

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 26 (APP): Special Secretary Livestock South Punjab Asad Naeem, while addressing a press conference at the Livestock Complex Bahawalpur, said that the alleged illness affecting camels in Cholistan is being closely monitored and the situation is completely under control.

He reported that special teams of the Livestock Department have medically examined 11,597 camels, out of which only 1,100 showed symptoms of illness. All affected camels were immediately treated and vaccinated.

The special secretary said that after receiving medication, sick camels show clear improvement within two to three days, and the disease is not spreading on a large scale. He added that the illness has now been contained, and samples have been sent to laboratories in Lahore and Islamabad for further scientific analysis. He further stated that 52 samples have been dispatched to modern livestock laboratories in Lahore and Islamabad to identify the exact nature and causes of the illness. Five different types of medicines are being used for treatment, including those for flu, respiratory issues, and related infections.

Director General Livestock Dr. Ashraf told the press that he conducted random sampling of large camel herds at six to seven different locations across Cholistan and also gathered feedback from local herders. He clarified that so far, only 10 camel deaths have been confirmed, and reports suggesting higher numbers are baseless and incorrect. According to him, the treatment being administered is proving 100 percent effective, and the disease resembles the one detected in 2014–15. The same treatment protocol has now been applied successfully to contain the current situation.

He said that 10 response teams, more than 200 paravets, and 18 mobile veterinary dispensaries have been deployed across Cholistan to assist and guide camel owners. No camel deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The Livestock Department has advised herders to regularly clean nasal discharge from camels to prevent breathing difficulties and to immediately report any sick animal to the Livestock teams as a precautionary measure. The department confirmed that the overall health situation of camels in Cholistan is fully under control. Additional Secretary Administration Livestock South Punjab Farooq Qamar and other officers were also present at the press conference.